10th earthquake anniversary sees Haitians angry over corruption and pace of recovery

A 7.0 earthquake ravaged Haiti on Jan 12, 2010, claiming up to 316,000 lives and displacing more than 1.5 million people. Approaching the 10th anniversary, Haitians are out on the streets. In Jun 2019 Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is facing escalating challenges to his leadership after government auditors found even more evidence of large-scale corruption related to recovery funding.

The earthquake, which also left hundreds of thousands of Haitians injured, reduced vital public institutions including schools, medical facilities and government buildings to rubble in populated areas including Port-au-Prince. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians moved into tent cities scattered throughout the country. Crop destruction was extensive, leaving millions short of food.

The earthquake marked just one more disaster in a country with a history of them – and of extreme poverty and political upheaval. A cholera outbreak followed the earthquake, and Hurricane Sandy in 2012 wrought additional destruction. Sandy was followed by a three-year drought, then Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and in 2018 the country experienced a destructive 5.9 earthquake. Each disaster caused more deaths and deeper impoverishment in the country ranked poorest in the Hemisphere by the World Bank. All of the crises have occurred amid extreme political upheaval, which continues.

The 2010 catastrophe unleashed US $13.5 billion in donations and pledges, about three-quarters from donor nations and a quarter from private charity, according to the Huffington Post.

The figures available for the amount that actually arrived in the country and the information about what it achieved, such as moving people out of tent cities and into permanent housing, are difficult to pin down. Any status report produced for the anniversary appears likely to reveal that some – or much – of the money that actually arrived in Haiti has not been as effectual as intended because of poor administration and documented corruption.

Date written/update: 2019-06-14