10th anniversary of Deepwater Horizon oil rig disaster sees rollback of safety rules

A blast on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico 10 years ago killed 11 workers and caused the largest marine oil spill in history. The landmark anniversary will bring the horrifying images of the disaster back onto TV screens, leaving the U.S. Administration scrambling to defend rolling back the safety mandates introduced after the spill.

President Donald Trump, who is also seeking to vastly expand offshore drilling in the nation’s waters, framed the mandates as a potential barrier to industries that “enhance America’s energy security.” The president explained that he was “rolling back excessive bureaucracy created by the previous administration” with his order.

The failure of a blowout preventer, an immense device resting on the seabed and extremely difficult to access, was at the heart of the crisis. The New York Times reports that a significant reduction in the requirement for oil companies to test the devices, which are intended to be a last line of defense against disasters like Deepwater Horizon, are among the changes rolled out by the Administration.

Located some 41 miles off the coast of Louisiana, the rig leased by BP sank on Apr 22, releasing mud that had been injected in order to counteract the upward pressure of oil and natural gas. Without any opposing force, oil began to discharge into the Gulf. It took nearly three months to stem the flow of oil from the ruptured undersea well. By then, million of barrels of crude had seeped into the surrounding water, fouled more than 1,300 miles of coastline, caking seabirds and killing sea creatures and other wildlife, leading to huge financial losses for the tourism and fishing industries.

According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, reported in the publication Mother Jones on the ninth anniversary of the disaster, up to 167,600 turtles from five endangered species were estimated to have been killed as a result of the spill, and the contamination contributed to the Gulf of Mexico’s largest and longest dolphin die-off. Although much of the oil was recovered or dispersed in the ocean, the surrounding ecosystems still have not fully recovered. Some may never recover.

Date written/update: 2019-06-14